Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office: Individual charged after car chase ends at Doby’s Mill Elementary

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says a car chase that began in Richland County came to an end at Doby’s Mill Elementary School in Kershaw County on Thursday.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified, via police radio, of the chase heading into the county through Highway 12.

Authorities say that firearms and drugs were thrown out of the vehicle during the chase, and the suspect stopped at the entrance of Doby’s Mill Elementary School before getting out of the vehicle and running. Deputies say they were able to catch up and detain the suspect.

Officials say Ishman Hargrove was taken into custody and charged with failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, possession with intent to distribute meth, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials say two other individuals were in the car, but they were not charged.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is making all charges in this case.