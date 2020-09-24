Witness signatures once again required on absentee by mail ballots

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina State Election Commission, citizens voting absentee by mail must now have a witness signature on their ballot.

This comes after the United States Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order reversing a lower court’s ruling that suspended this requirement for the 2020 election back on September 19.

The State Election Commission will continue to update the public of any changes at scvotes.gov.