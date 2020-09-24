Witness signatures once again required on absentee by mail ballots

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina State Election Commission, citizens voting absentee by mail must now have a witness signature on their ballot.

This comes after the United States Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order reversing a lower court’s ruling that suspended this requirement for the 2020 election back on September 19.

The State Election Commission will continue to update the public of any changes at scvotes.gov.

