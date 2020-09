An elderly pizza man gets a slice of life after a dream delivery

The Utah man is use to being the one delivering dough, but his favoritie customers changed that

(CNN) — An 89-year-old Utah man had been forced to deliver pizzas 30 hours a week to make ends meet.

but now that he is Tik Tok famous, he won’t have to work as hard.

Carloz Valdez has the amazing story.