Lexington-Richland District Five among top in state for SAT scores, participation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to South Carolina Department of Education, Lexington-Richland School District Five boasts the third highest SAT test scores of any traditional school district in South Carolina. District Five also has the highest percentage of students who took the SAT in the state.

District Five says of their class of 2020 students, 85% took the SAT, compared to 56% in the state of South Carolina. District Five’s average SAT score was 1060, while South Carolina’s was 1019, and the national average was 1030.

“I continue to be proud of the accomplishments of our students,” said School District Five Chief Instructional Officer Michael Guliano. “They always exceed expectations with their hard work and pursuit of excellence. Our teachers deserve credit as well as they are truly dedicated to student success.”

According to District Five officials, their students have scored above the state and national average on the SAT since 1988.