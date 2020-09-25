Lexington-Richland District Five implementing new guidelines at sporting events

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Department of Commerce, the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) has been approved to host sporting events with at least 250 spectators or 50% capacity. Lexington-Richland School District Five is implementing new guidelines in order to follow SCHSL COVID-19 standards for spectators at sporting events.

Masks will be required per county ordinance. The SCHSL says masks may be removed for brief periods of time for activities such as eating or drinking, but the district emphasizes that this is only permitted for short periods of time.

District Five says they will implement sanitation and cleaning protocols such as having hand sanitizer readily available and enforcing distancing through blocked off seating in the stands. Concession stands will only offer pre-packaged food, drinks and condiments.

The district’s past clear-bag policy is still in effect.

Other guidelines for varsity events include:

The district will utilize metal detectors to screen spectators at varsity athletic events at Chapin, Dutch Fork and Irmo high schools.

Bags (including clear bags) also will be subject to searches at designated entry points, in line with state statute permitting “reasonable search” of any person entering school premises.

Admission will be charged prior to the game and throughout the duration until seating capacity is met.

All students 8th grade or younger are required to attend games with parents or guardians.

School Resource Officers also will travel with teams at away games.

For a full list of SCHSL spectator and facility guidelines, visit https://bit.ly/3jFNYJy.