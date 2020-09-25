Pawmetto Lifeline hosting emergency adoption event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This Friday-Sunday, Pawmetto Lifeline is hosting a special adoption event where all dogs 35 pounds and up are only $75.

This comes after a transport for 13 dogs from two local kill shelters to go up north was cancelled. These dogs have been added to Pawmetto Lifeline’s adoption program. Pawmetto Lifeline’s adoption row is completely full so they have set up kennels in their large indoor dog park while the dogs wait to be adopted.

Homes for as many dogs as possible are needed by Monday to save the dogs tagged for euthanasia at local kill shelters.

The $75 adoption fee for these dogs includes up-to-date vaccines, heartworm test, spay/neuter, microchip with free registration, de-wormer and a start on flea and heartworm prevention.

To see all the dogs available for adoption visit pawmettolifeline.org/adoption/adopt-a-dog/.