South Carolina Women Lawyer’s Association honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg with candlelight vigil

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Last night, dozens gathered on the steps of the South Carolina Supreme Court here on Gervais Street to honor the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The South Carolina Women Lawyer’s Association held the socially distanced candlelight vigil to honor the trailblazer many say inspired them to break glass ceilings in their fields and beyond.