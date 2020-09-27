US Senator Lindsey Graham reacts to Supreme Court Nominee

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is reacting to President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve as Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States.

The Republican from South Carolina issued the following statement:

“Judge Barrett is highly qualified in all the areas that matter – character, integrity, intellect, and judicial disposition. She is an outstanding Supreme Court nominee by President Trump.

“As the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I’m very committed to ensuring that the nominee gets a challenging, fair, and respectful hearing. We move forward on this nomination knowing that the President has picked a highly qualified individual who will serve our nation well on the highest court in the land.”