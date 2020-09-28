Food Lion expanding to-go services in Columbia area

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Food Lion has added its “Food Lion To-Go” service to two Columbia area grocery stores. The service will now be available at Food Lion’s at 11107 Broad River Road in Irmo and 744B West Main Street in Lexington locations.

Customers can place orders through the Food Lion To-Go website or the Food Lion To-Go mobile app. Through this service, customers can order grocery items and arrange for them to be picked up that day or up to seven days in advance. When customers place an order, a to-go shopper will collect your items and store them until you are ready to pick them up, then they will bring you your items.

The first ten customers to place to-go orders will receive a free reusable Food Lion bag.

“Expanding this convenient service to additional Food Lion stores is more important than ever,” said Currie Dalton, director of operations for the Columbia, South Carolina region. “We want to give Columbia area neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to the freshest groceries at affordable prices.”

Food Lion To-Go is available from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.

Orders can be placed at shop.foodlion.com.