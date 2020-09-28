NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry Police Department says a 71-year-old woman died after being shot as she was getting out of her vehicle on Saturday.

Officials say it happened after 11 p.m. on Holloway Street.

According to investigators, the victim told them suspects in two different vehicles were shooting and she was hit while leaving her vehicle.

Police say she had a heart attack and was pronounced dead at a trauma center a short time later.

The Newberry Observer reported that Police Chief Roy McClurkin said the witnesses who heard shots in the area didn’t see anyone that would help in their investigation.

If you have any information, please submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.