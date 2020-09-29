City of Columbia, Black Public Relations Society, local businesses donate nearly $1000 in school supplies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia Office of Economic Development partnered with the Black Public Relations Society – Columbia Chapter and six local businesses to run a school supply drive benefiting Richland County School Districts One and Two.

The supply drive ran from August 26-September 23 and collected nearly $1000 in school supplies through donation boxes placed in the lobbies of local businesses including:

Rhodes Branding

Cost Cutters Hair Salon

ERG Payroll & HR

LS3P

J Brown Studio

Palmetto Yoga & Reiki Center

Donations included reusable water bottles, cleaning supplies, writing supplies, arts and crafts supplies as well as other school gear such as lunch boxes, backpacks and calculators.

“We’re excited to have partnered with the Office of Economic Development to collect school supplies for Columbia area school districts,” said Erika Dawkins, President of BPRS Columbia. ”The Black Public Relations Society – Columbia Chapter understands the importance of education and giving back, and putting those two things together allows up to help ensure Columbia area teachers and students have one less thing to worry about during these unprecedented times. We’re thankful for all of the local businesses that stepped up to help us with this supply drive and we’re even more thankful to be of assistance to local schools and students.”