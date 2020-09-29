COVID-19 affects two varsity Pelion High football games

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Pelion High School was forced to postpone two varsity football games after a COVID-19 positive exposure resulted in the team being unable to play or practice. This decision did not impact Pelion High’s junior varsity or B teams.

The team was scheduled to play Silver Bluff High on Oct. 2 then Wade Hampton High on Oct. 9. Pelion High will reschedule those games.

Any COVID-19 exposure results in the quarantining of direct exposure (close contact for more than 15 minutes within less than six feet) to an individual(s) that tested positive for COVID-19.

