Gov. McMaster signs bill allocating use of federal coronavirus aid funds

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill on Monday that allocates how the state will spend the remaining $693 million in federal money meant to help pay for COVID-19 expenses.

In a series of tweets, the governor said he’s proud to sign a bill that gives additional money to expand coronavirus testing and for non-profits and small businesses that did not get paycheck protection funding. He says the money will also help replenish the state’s unemployment reserve fund, so the state will not have to raise taxes on businesses.