Rivers Plumbing and Electric establishing operations in Marion County, creating 150 jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, Rivers Plumbing and Electric Inc. announced their plan to establish operations in Marion County. This will be the fourth facility the company has in South Carolina.

Officials say the facility will be located at 122 East Laurel Street in Mullins and is a $9.1 million investment that will create 150 jobs.

Rivers Plumbing and Electric provides professional plumbing, electric, HVAC, piping, medical gas installation and other services throughout South Carolina and surrounding areas.

“We’re so excited and honored to be bringing this piece of Mullins’ history back to life. Our hope is to be a valuable member of this community and to continue to be a positive source of growth in the Carolinas.” said Rivers Plumbing and Electric President Scott Rivers

According to officials, the facility is set to be operational by the first quarter of 2021. Those interested in working with Rivers Plumbing and Electric should visit riversplumbingandelectric.com/contact/careers/.