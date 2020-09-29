Time to get your taco on as a new Mexican restaurant opens on Main Street

The GMC Team celebrates a new Mexican restaurant on Main Street

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — It is a time when small business after small business is closing, if not permanently, temporary, with restaurants especially hard hit. As eatery after eatery closes up shop, a new Mexican restaurant has opened it’s doors on Main Street.

The Family Fresh Mex Taqueria opened last week in the ABC Columbia building located at the corner of Main and Gervais in Downtown Columbia. If you are a regular at The Soda City Market, you may recognize the name, and even the flavor, as the brick and mortar restaurant is an extension of a the successful food truck of the same name. According to owner Jesus Ramirez, they have been working the food truck circuit for over six years, both at the market on Saturdays and late Friday evenings in Five Points.

In classic food truck form, Family Fresh Mex offers the standard dishes, including tacos, burritos, quesadilla’s and more, quickly, making it an easy stop for lunch or mid-morning snack…plus they open early (7 AM), offering breakfast tacos, chilaquiles, and huevo rancheros.

The GMC Crew had a chance for a little sample, and it hit the spot!

Family Fresh Mex Taqueria is open Sunday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM. You can check out their menu at their Facebook page HERE.

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook