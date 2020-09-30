Following debate, Pres. Trump, Joe Biden hit campaign trail

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Following the first presidential debate, Joe Biden kicked off a train tour Wednesday. He’s holding seven events during a rail-ride through Ohio and neighboring Pennsylvania. Jill Biden is joining her husband and will also deliver remarks.

President Trump is visiting the battleground state of Minnesota on Wednesday. The president is holding a “Make America Great Again” event at Duluth International Airport. This will be the president’s third trip to Minnesota since March.