CDC extends no-sail order for cruise ships

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Centers for Disease Control announced the extension of a no-sail order for cruise ships in U.S. waters. This order continues to suspend passenger operations on cruise ships through October 31. This includes any ship with the capacity to carry at least 250 passengers in U.S. waters.

The previous order expired on Wednesday.

The CDC says since March 1, there have been more than 3,600 reported cases of COVID-19 or COVID-like illnesses on cruise ships in U.S. waters.