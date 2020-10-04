President briefly leaves hospital to wave at supporters

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Two days after being hospitalized with COVID-19, President Donald Trump declared, “I get it,” in a message to the nation. His comments came Sunday evening just before he briefly left the hospital to salute cheering supporters from his motorcade.

The president was driven by Secret Service agents in protective gear who were potentially exposed to the disease that has swept through the White House in recent days.

Hours earlier, Trump’s medical team reported that his blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid treatment typically only recommended for the very sick.

Doctors say he could be discharged as early as Monday.