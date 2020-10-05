SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Laurens County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officers with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say they are investigating an officer involved shooting which took place in Laurens County.

Officials say that, on Sunday, shots were fired between a man and deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, but no one was shot or injured. The man was taken into custody and brought to a local hospital for evaluation as a precautionary measure.

The investigation is ongoing.