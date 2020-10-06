NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver was killed after hitting a ditch, a fence and several trees on Monday.

Troopers say it happened on US Highway 76 near Riser Road at approximately 10:15 p.m. when the driver of a 1991 Ford pickup truck ran off the right side of the road.

Authorities say the driver was entrapped in the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

Troopers say the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Highway Patrol and the Newberry County Coroner’s Office are investigating.