IRS extends registration deadline for economic impact payments

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Millions of people are still waiting for the stimulus check that many people received months ago.

The IRS created a special portal on its website for those needing to register in order to receive their share of the economic impact payment. The portal has been up since spring, and now the agency is extending the October 15 registration deadline to November 21.

A link is prominently displayed on irs.gov.