LEXINGTON SC (WOLO)–As with many of us, the thought of our Great Grandmothers cooking creates a Pavlovian dog response, as we remember the smell and taste of her culinary chops. Recently, Tyler Ryan came into several recopies from his Nan Nan, and decided to try and recreate of of her favorites on a Tasty Tuesday, just like she did.

Tyler Ryan and Mary Ann Keim from MAK’s Meals continue their budget family cooking series with Nan Nan’s Macaroni, Cheese, Chicken and Broccoli recipe, strictly sticking to her recipe.*

We did use “Insty” my Instant Pot to thaw and pre-cook the chicken~~

1/3 Tyler Ryan NAN NAN 1

2/3 TYler Ryan NAN NAN 2

3/3 Tyler Ryan NAN NAN 3





ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook