Columbia Mayor’s Virtual Walk Against Domestic Violence this Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin’s 14th annual “Walk Against Domestic Violence” event will be held virtually this Saturday.
You can participate in the virtual walk through social media by sharing posts and encouraging messages against domestic violence and raising awareness on this issue.
It’s free to join but you need to register online on Event Brite’s website.
People who register will receive a free domestic violence awareness month kit.