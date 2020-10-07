CPD arrest suspect in connection with Sunday shooting death in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia police say they have made an arrest in a weekend shooting death on senate street.

Investigators say Xavier Glover and another man saw the victim, Wesley Brown, walking on Senate Street early Sunday morning when they robbed and shot him.

Police are searching for Zachery Williams in connection with the shooting as well.

If you know where Williams is, call the Columbia Police Department at 803-749-5836 or submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.