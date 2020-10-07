Local Living: State Museum members only events this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina State Museum members can enjoy morning showings of the Wizard of Oz 4-D experience this Saturday!

Show times for members only are from 9 am- 10 am.

Members can also see “Skies Over Oz” in the Planetarium at 9:30 am.

If you’re a member, you need to submit an advanced ticket RSVP for the showings.

Masks and social distancing are required.

