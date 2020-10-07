Tractor trailer involved in fatal hit & run on US-301 in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for a tractor trailer driver involved in a fatal hit and run Tuesday morning.

Troopers say it happened on US Highway 301 near US Highway 15 at approximately 5:40 a.m.

According to investigators, a tractor trailer carrying logs was travelling north when a 2017 Nissan Frontier pickup truck hit the rear of the tractor trailer, who left the scene.

Authorities say the Nissan driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, died after the collision.

Highway Patrol says the make and model of the tractor trailer is unknown at this time, but it may have damage to the rear bumper area.

Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating this incident along with Highway Patrol and the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).

If you have any information, call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.