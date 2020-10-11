DHEC: 716 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 2 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 716 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 2 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 151,649 and confirmed deaths to 3,348.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide on Saturday was 6,984 and the percent positive was 10.3%.

