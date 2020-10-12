SLED: 2019 crime report shows increase in murder, assaults and assaults on law enforcement in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released the 2019 Crime in South Carolina report on Monday. The report shows a 6.7% increase in murder, a 4% increase in aggravated assaults and a 20% increase in assaults on law enforcement in 2019.

“I am extremely concerned by the increasing amount of violence in our state including the number of murders, assaults and violent attacks on law enforcement officers,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel. “I’m concerned that these numbers may go even higher due to the many stresses we have faced so far in 2020.”

The crime report also shows that the rate of property crimes has decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Property crimes decreased by 5.3% in 2019 compared to 2018.

“I am pleased to see a steady decline in the rate of property crimes including burglary and arson,” Keel said. “We’re also encouraged to see the rates for robbery and sexual battery drop as well.”

You can access the full report on SLED’s website by clicking here.