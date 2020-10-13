LPD: All lanes back open after multi-vehicle collision on Sunset Boulevard

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington police say all lanes are back open after multiple vehicles were involved in a collision on Sunset Boulevard/US Highway 378 this morning.

Authorities say it happened near Old Cherokee Road at approximately 7:20 a.m.

According to investigators, the collision was caused by a driver failing to yield the right of way.

Police say at least one person was taken to a local hospital, but the person’s condition is unknown at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.