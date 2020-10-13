National Action Network calls on Sen. Lindsey Graham to apologize for comments made during interview

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A civil rights organization is calling for Senator Lindsey Graham to apologize for a comment he made last Friday.

During an interview with Upstate television station, WSPA, Graham was asked if a young black person or an immigrant could have a future in politics in South Carolina. Graham said, “If you’re a young african american, an immigrant, you can go anywhere in this state, you just need to be conservative, not liberal.”

Members of the National Action Network say the comment was dangerous. ABC Columbia reached out for a response from the Graham campaign but has not yet received a response at this time.