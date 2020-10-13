SC superintendent of education announces purchase of more than $33 million in PPE and supplies for schools

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– All South Carolina public schools will soon be outfitted with personal protective equipment.

On Tuesday, State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman was at River Springs Elementary School to announce the purchase of over $33 million worth of personal protective equipment and supplies. Education leaders say they took requests from all public school districts and were able to fund every request made. Officials say the Department of Education has also funded orders for nearly 300,000 pieces of plexiglass for district use, as well as orders of masks and hand sanitizer.