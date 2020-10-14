Police: Man arrested for hit and run that seriously injured two in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter Police Department says they have arrested a man for a hit and run that critically injured two people last Friday on South Pike West near Bordeaux Avenue.

Michael Ramsey, 39, is charged with failure to yield the right of way, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident with great bodily injury/failure to render aid.

According to investigators, on October 9, they responded to the scene after 9:45 p.m., when a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle traveling west on South Pike West was struck by Ramsey’s 2003 Misubishi Galant near Bordeaux Avenue.

Officers say Ramsey left the scene and the motorcycle driver, 57 and his passenger, 59, were flown to a Columbia area hospital where they remain.

Ramsey was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center and later posted bail.

This incident remains under investigation.