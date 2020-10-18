Prisma Health giving free flu shots at drive through sites

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health is helping in the fight against the flu.

The hospital system is administering free flu shots in Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Kershaw and Sumter counties.

The flu shot is available for anyone six months and older.

PER PRISMA:

Flu shots will be administered by drive-through, with the exception of the 9 Medical Park lobby location.

For drive-through locations, there will be limited capacity to provide vaccines outside of the vehicle for children, if needed.

Flu shots at 9 Medical Park will be administered in the first floor lobby area every Wednesday and Thursday in October from 3–6 p.m.

High-dosage flu vaccines for individuals age 65 and over will be offered at all locations except Fairfield Middle School and Dent Middle School.

Please wear a short-sleeve shirt or loose-fitting clothing that can easily roll up to assist with vaccines.

Face masks or shields will be required, along with temperature checks. Anyone with a fever will not be allowed a flu shot vaccine.

For a look at a full list of locations and dates from Prisma Health, click here https://palmettohealthchildrens.org/news-and-events/fight-the-flu-2020