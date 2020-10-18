South Carolina State Fair Drive through kicks off this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s time for you to grab your favorite ‘fair’ delights.

The South Carolina State Fair is ready for this year’s Drive-Thru South Carolina State Fair.

The free event is happening Tuesday, October 20 and Wednesday, October 21 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Guests will have the chance to drive through the fairgrounds to see different animals, farm equipment, art and a preview of the upcoming second annual “Carolina Lights” holiday light show. The route is estimated to take about 20 minutes, say officials.

The South Carolina State Fair is also offering the chance to purchase fair food October 20-24 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

For more information about this year’s State Fair, visit https://www.scstatefair.org/