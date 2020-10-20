Nancy Pelosi extends stimulus package deadline

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday was the self-imposed deadline given by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to wrap up negotiations on a nearly $2 trillion pandemic relief bill. While she was scheduled to give the final decision earlier this afternoon, she is now allowing both sides more time to continue negotiations.

While the president has supported the idea of a larger stimulus package, House democrats would need 13 republican senators to be on board to get the larger package approved.

Pelosi says that if the bill is finalized and written by the end of this week, then it could still be voted on before election day.