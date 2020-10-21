Greenville Co. deputy killed during traffic stop Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Greenville County deputy died after a collision with a suspect vehicle on I-85 North Tuesday. Master Deputy Conley Jumper died from his injuries at a hospital after the incident near White Horse Road.

According to investigators, a deputy started a traffic stop just before 3 p.m. when one of the people in the vehicle started a physical altercation with law enforcement. During the struggle, the suspect’s vehicle accelerated, hitting a tractor trailer and a deputy’s patrol car, killing Jumper and injuring two deputies.

Authorities say both deputies and two people in the suspect’s vehicle are expected to recover. The investigation is ongoing.

Master Deputy Jumper is survived by his wife and daughter.