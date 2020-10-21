Richland Library to hand out free masks at several locations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland Library is giving out 2,000 face masks.

Per a release from the Library:

Richland Library is partnering with Richland County Councilwoman Allison Terracio to distribute 2,000 face masks within her district.

Starting Wednesday, October 21, customers can pick up masks during curbside service from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2 – 6 p.m., Monday – Saturday at the following library locations:

Edgewood (2101 Oak Street)

Main (1431 Assembly Street)

Wheatley (931 Woodrow Street)

They’re available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.