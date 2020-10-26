CDC releases tips to keep you safe while voting in-person

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released safety tips to keep in mind while voting to help lessen the spread of COVID-19. Leaders recommend wearing a mask, maintaining distance from others and washing your hands before and after casting your ballot.

The CDC also recommends bringing your own supplies, like a pen, tissues, and hand sanitizer to avoid contracting or spreading the virus.

For a full list of the CDC’s recommendations, visit the CDC’s website.