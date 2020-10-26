Police: Three men wanted for shooting that injured three people on Dibert Street

1/3 (Courtesy: Sumter Police Dept.) Kennard Dean

2/3 (Courtesy: Sumter Police Dept.) Arkeylin Scott

3/3 (Courtesy: Sumter Police Dept.) Jerry Washington





SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter police need your help to find three suspects accused of a shooting on Sunday that injured three people.

Authorities say Kennard Dean, 28, Arkeylin Scott, 27, and Jerry Washington, 26, each face three attempted murder charges for the Dibert Street shooting just before 1 a.m.

According to investigators, the three suspects are accused of driving past a gathering at a home on Dibert Street, before returning and shooting at the crowd, hitting three people.

Police say one 19-year-old victim and two 24-year-old victims were taken to the Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, where they were treated and released.

If you know where they are, please submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.