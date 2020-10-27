Amazon announces plans to hire more than 1,300 for seasonal roles in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, Amazon announced plans to hire more than 1,300 people for seasonal roles in South Carolina. Amazon says that in addition to supplying extra income during the holidays, these positions also provide opportunities for pay incentives, benefits, and a path to a longer-term career. This is part of Amazon’s push to hire more than 100,000 employees across the nation for the holiday season.

According to Amazon, more than 35,000 operations associates across North America received promotions in 2020.

“At Amazon, we believe in providing our employees with great jobs and better futures. We’re proud to see our employees grow through promotions to the next level at Amazon and also through programs like Career Choice, which help them pursue careers in high demand fields,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment. “These 35,000 newly-promoted Amazonians came from a variety of backgrounds, and many started in seasonal jobs like we’re announcing today. They have made a big impact for our customers and contributed to a positive and safe work environment, and we’re thrilled to congratulate them on their next step.”

Amazon says the starting wage in South Carolina is $15 per hour. Those interested in working for Amazon this holiday season can apply on Amazon’s employment website.