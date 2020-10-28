COVID-19 ends White Knoll football season

LEXINGTON, S.C. — White Knoll High School canceled its last two football games Wednesday, following a COVID-19 positive exposure. This decision does not impact White Knoll High’s junior varsity or B teams.

According to Lexington District One, “any COVID-19 exposure results in the quarantining of individuals considered to have been in close contact (more than 15 minutes within less than six feet) with the individual(s) who tested positive for COVID-19.”

The team was scheduled to play Lexington High this Friday, October 30, and Conway High next Friday, November 6. This ends the White Knoll varsity football season.

Individuals who purchased general admission tickets to the October 30 game with Lexington High can get a refund by bringing their purchased tickets to the WKHS Athletic Ticket Office on Wednesday, November 4, and Thursday, November 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.