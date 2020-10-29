Columbia Mayor calls on his citizens to continue wearing masks, being diligent amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Columbia City Council is considering possibly strengthening the city's mask ordinance to other locations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — With the number of COVID-19 cases rising across the country, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and his City Council are considering all options to help keep people safe.

One of these potential ideas is to strengthen the city’s mask ordinance and strengthen punishments if someone is not wearing a mask.

Since the beginning of the month, more than 1,100 people in Richland County have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Benjamin says these growing numbers are troubling, but he’s especially concerned about young people who line up at bars in Five Points and risk spreading the virus to each other.

“This contagion is real, and it’s incredibly easily transferable,” Mayor Benjamin told ABC Columbia News. “It’s important if we do decide to go out and partake in social life, that we do so responsibly.”

Mayor Benjamin has been talking to the University of South Carolina and law enforcement agencies about ways to curb potential super-spreader events.

One idea the City Council is considering is to expand the city-wide mask ordinance to more places, and strengthen penalties if someone is caught not wearing a mask.

Right now, a person in the City of Columbia has to wear a mask if they’re indoors in a place of business or if they are in an area where social distancing is not possible.

“The masking ordinance was never meant to and should not be meant to criminalize folks who don’t want to adhere to it,” Mayor Benjamin said. “But it is meant to inculcate in our citizens a sense of responsibility.”

With Halloween and a slew of Gamecock home games around the corner, Mayor Benjamin understands some people think wearing a mask is inconvenient, but says it’s the best defense against the virus.

“Indeed, I think 100% masking will actually, according to every scientific study, will have a greater effect on shutting down this pandemic than even the vaccine will when the vaccine or vaccines are available, so this is our key if we want to step up and put this thing to bed,” Mayor Benjamin said.

The next scheduled City Council meeting is set for November 10, but Mayor Benjamin says the Council could come together within the next week to present more ideas to the public.