List of flood-prone streets and intersections to avoid in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – With the threat of the effects of the Zeta storm hitting the Midlands, the City of Columbia has a list of flood-prone streets and intersections to avoid driving to.
Officials say the locations listed below are places known to be flood prone, as actual flooding locations vary depending on the storm’s location.
If you see a flooded road, turn around and don’t drown.
Below is a list of known flood-prone intersections and streets in Columbia:
- Adger and Devine
- Barnwell and Pendleton
- Blossom and Henderson
- Blossom and Saluda
- Bull and Laurel
- Columbia College and N. Main
- Franklin and Marion
- Franklin and Sumter
- Gervais and Laurens
- Harden and Calhoun
- Harden and Read
- Harden and Santee
- Heyward and Ravenel
- Main and Whaley
- Monroe and Maple
- Pickens between Wheat and Green
- Two Notch and Read
- Wheat and Amherst
- Wheat and Pickens
- Wheat and Sumter