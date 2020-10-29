List of flood-prone streets and intersections to avoid in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – With the threat of the effects of the Zeta storm hitting the Midlands, the City of Columbia has a list of flood-prone streets and intersections to avoid driving to.

Officials say the locations listed below are places known to be flood prone, as actual flooding locations vary depending on the storm’s location.

If you see a flooded road, turn around and don’t drown.

Below is a list of known flood-prone intersections and streets in Columbia:

Adger and Devine

Barnwell and Pendleton

Blossom and Henderson

Blossom and Saluda

Bull and Laurel

Columbia College and N. Main

Franklin and Marion

Franklin and Sumter

Gervais and Laurens

Harden and Calhoun

Harden and Read

Harden and Santee

Heyward and Ravenel

Main and Whaley

Monroe and Maple

Pickens between Wheat and Green

Two Notch and Read

Wheat and Amherst

Wheat and Pickens