Oprah Winfrey hosting virtual town hall with SC voters

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Oprah Winfrey is talking to the people of the Midlands Thursday night. The #OWNYOURVOTE Zoom call with Oprah is a town hall event for everyone to talk about what they think this election season.

ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson talked with a member of the network to get the full story.

The town hall is Thursday night at 8 p.m. You must register beforehand at zoomwithoprah.com.