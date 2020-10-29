SCDC hosting Halloween drive-thru job fair Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Corrections will host a Halloween-themed drive-thru job fair this Friday. The event will take place at 4502 Broad River Road from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

SCDC encourages you to bring your kids in costume and fill out an application for a new career. SCDC says you need to bring your driver’s license, birth certificate, social security card, high school diploma/GED and employment history. SCDC also says you must wear a mask.