Senator Lindsey Graham, Jamie Harrison hold final debate

With just days before you hit the polls, the candidates vying for stay in or head for Capitol Hill

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Friday night, for the second and final time, Senator Lindsey Graham and his opponent, Jamie Harrison debated eachother in hopes of proving to voters their the right choice to represent South Carolina in the nation’s Capitol.

The candidates touched on various issues like police reform, health care, climate change, the economy and coronavirus. The two disagreeing on just about every issue, including who is best suited to move South Carolina forward.

The one hour debate was hosted and aired on SC-E.T.V where the candidates final thoughts were positive words for the others campaign and character. Harrison saying,

“Senator Graham. I appreciate all of the work in past, I don’t agree with you now and where we’re going, but I appreciate you on that”

The Senator responding with complimentary words saying,

“The difference is not personal, it is where we’ll take the country and where we’ll take the state.”

More than 1 million people have already cast their absentee ballot. The election is next Tuesday November 3.