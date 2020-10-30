Suspect wanted for attempted armed robbery on St. Andrews Road

1/2 (Courtesy: LCSD) Suspect wanted for attempted armed robbery on St. Andrews Rd.

2/2 (Courtesy: LCSD) Deputies are looking for this man for questioning after being seen in the store before the attempted armed robbery on St. Andrews Rd.



LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say they are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a store on St. Andrews Road Wednesday night.

According to investigators, the suspect in the white hat acted like he had a weapon in his pocket and demanded cash.

Officials say he left after employees couldn’t get the register open.

Deputies say they need to find a man who was in the store before the attempted robbery and ask him some questions.

Authorities say they are also investigating other similar robberies that happened this month at the following locations:

Oct. 18 – Circle K, 2201 Bush River Rd.

Oct. 20 – Speedway, 637 St. Andrews Rd.

Oct. 21 – Spinx, 485 Piney Grove Rd.

Oct. 21 – Pops, 441 Piney Grove Rd.

Oct. 23 – CVS, 100 Outlet Pointe Blvd.

Oct. 25 – Shell, 538 St. Andrews Rd.

If you have any information on these incidents, submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.