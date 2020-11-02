18-year-old killed in fatal shooting on Utah Circle in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting on Utah Circle on Sunday.

Coroner Robert Baker says DeQuandre Perry, 18, died at the Prisma Health Tuomey hospital on Sunday.

According to investigators, Perry was shot around 1:26 a.m.

Authorities say his autopsy will be performed Tuesday morning at MUSC in Charleston.

If you have any information, submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.