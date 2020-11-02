CPD: Two men shot at Mitchell Street on Halloween

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department officials are investigating a shooting that injured two men on Halloween.

Authorities say it happened on the 1800 block of Mitchell Street around 6 p.m.

According to investigators, the shooting happened around the same time of a family gathering.

Police say they found one victim on Superior Street & South Pickens Street.

According to authorities, one victim has been released from the hospital and the other appears to be in stable condition.

If you have any information on the shooting, submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.