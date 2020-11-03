AP: Republican US Rep. Norman wins 2nd term in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman has won a second full term in South Carolina. Norman defeated Democrat Moe Brown, a former wide receiver for the University of South Carolina football team who was making his first run at political office.

Norman continues the Republican ownership of the seat that started in 2010 when former chief of staff for President Donald Trump, Mick Mulvaney, defeated John Spratt, a Democrat who had served 14 terms. The sprawling district includes the rapidly growing suburbs of Charlotte, North Carolina, northern sections of the Interstate 85 corridor and areas around Sumter.